AEW Files To Trademark “Too Sweet”

Kenny Omega, the Good Brothers, and The Young Bucks are all involved in a program in AEW at the moment that references their past as members of Bullet Club. According to information publicly available on the US Patent and Trademark Office website, AEW filed to trademark the Bullet Club-related term “Too Sweet” on January 14th, 2021.

“Too Sweet” was a common phrase used by members of the New World Order in WCW. It then became part of the Bullet Club angle in NJPW beginning in 2013. The Young Bucks were reportedly sent a cease and desist letter in 2017 preventing them from using the “Too Sweet” hand signal. This occurred after the Young Bucks, Cody, and other members of Bullet Club “invaded” a WWE event. WWE writer, Jimmy Jacobs, was released after posing for a selfie with the “invading” members of Bullet Club.

Tama Tonga recently expressed skepticism that WWE did actually send the Bucks a cease and desist letter, however.

I love that lie https://t.co/514C0ZndTu — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 7, 2021

Shortly after Tonga Tweeted his doubts, the Young Bucks posted the following:

Minutes later, he saw screenshots of the cease & desist. https://t.co/2FFSgLaIyc — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) January 8, 2021

On Dynamite last week, the Good Brothers teamed with Kenny Omega. The Young Bucks had thought they would be teaming with him. Don Callis swerved the Bucks and the fans when he introduced the Good Brothers, however.