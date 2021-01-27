AEW Rankings Report (1/27): Chris Jericho & MJF Crack Tag Team Top-5

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite. There was a little bit of movement in both the men’s singles and tag-team rankings this week.

AEW Men’s Singles Rankings

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (1-0)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (1-0)

Jon Moxley (1-0) Cody Rhodes (2-0) (+1) Maxwell Jacob Friedman (0-0) (-1) Ricky Starks (1-0) PAC (1-0) (12-7-1)

The only movement in the rankings this week sees Cody Rhodes move up one spot to the #2 position after his victory over Peter Avalon last week. He moves past #3 Maxwell Jacob Friedman who is now ranked in two different divisions.

Nobody ranked in this division is scheduled for singles action tonight. A match between unranked Lance Archer and unranked Eddie Kingston could see the winner move into the top-5, however.

AEW Women’s Singles Rankings

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (1-0)

Serena Deeb (2-0) Big Swole (1-0) Nyla Rose (1-0) Penelope Ford (1-0) Anna Jay (0-0)

There was no movement at all in the women’s division this week. #4 Penelope Ford picked up a win over unranked Leyla Hirsch on Dynamite last week but the rest of the division didn’t compete.

Britt Baker returns to action tonight. She’ll take on Shanna. The winner of that match could find themselves in the top-5 next week.

AEW Tag Team Rankings

AEW Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (0-0)

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (1-0) Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (2-0) The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) (2-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) (0-0) Chris Jericho & Maxwell Jacob Friedman (1-0) (Previously Unranked)

Last week, Santana and Ortiz were the #5 ranked team. After the triple threat Inner Circle tag match last week, however, that spot is now occupied by Chris Jericho and Maxwell Jacob Friedman. They are now the official tag-team of the Inner Circle.