AEW Tops NXT Ratings (1/13), Trump Impeachment Coverage Dominates

TV ratings are in for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and NXT TV. Dynamite scored a decisive win over NXT with New Year’s Smash (Night 2). Here’s the breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

AEW: 762,000 viewers, 0.30 Rating (A18-49), 31st on cable

NXT: 551,000 viewers, 0.14 Rating (A18-49), 70th on cable

Both shows were impacted by coverage of US President Donald Trumps’ second impeachment, which dominated the list of Top 30 shows on cable for the evening. Unfortunately, NXT was hit much harder by this competition.

AEW viewership was up around 15% from last week (+20% in the key demo), while NXT viewership fell around 14% (-12% in the key demo). This was the lowest total audience for NXT since March 2020.

