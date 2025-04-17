Roman Reigns Supports President Trump: ‘Positive and Competent Leadership’

Roman Reigns supports President Donald Trump, and says the choice was clear in the most recent election.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Reigns shared his views on politics, describing himself as a centrist despite being a registered Democrat. Reflecting on the most recent election at the time, Anoa’i said the choice was “very clear.”

“One person was giving us information. One person was answering questions, so it wasn’t that hard,” he explained.

When asked if that meant he supported Donald Trump, Anoa’i responded after a brief pause:

“I support our President.”

He praised Trump’s broad experience across entertainment, business, and politics, adding:

“At this point, I’m supporting a bright future for our country. Positive and competent leadership. For us to be what we’re supposed to be—to be a world leader and carry that respect and do what a world power like us should be doing.”

However, Anoa’i also acknowledged his differences with Trump’s political behavior. He criticized the former president’s need for constant opposition, saying,

“It’s like he needs that adversary… He needs that competitive motivation or something.”

He noted the similarities between Trump’s combative approach and the dynamics of WWE, observing how wrestling had become a lens for understanding modern politics.