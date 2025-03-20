President Logan Paul? WWE Star Teases Race To The White House

For better or worse, Logan Paul is able to get people talking with there being countless fans and critics of the former United States Champion. Now, WWE’s resident ‘Maverick’ is taking his goals out of the ring and all the way to the White House.

On his latest Vlog, Paul listened to a podcast which discussed the current state of politics in the United States. Paul discussed his new show ‘Paul American’ before teasing a potential political run.

“We’re living the modern American Dream. Two kids who picked up a cell phone and had access to the internet, made a whole life and career for themselves and maybe one day, we could use our skills in running the greatest country in the world. Paul 2040.”

While shocking, Paul would hardly be the first name in wrestling to enter politics. Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs currently serves as the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Though he identifies as a Libertarian, he ran and won on the Republican ticket. WWE Hall of Famer Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura ran as an indpendent in the 1990s and made it to being the Governor of Minnesota.

With 15 years before Paul’s potential election, the WWE Superstar has plenty of time to prep for his journey to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. While the idea of the social media star one day leading the U.S. may seem farcical, stranger things continue to happen, both in pro wrestling and the political ring.