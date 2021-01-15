AJ Styles Wants To Face Triple H At WrestleMania 37

AJ Styles faced The Undertaker in a highly praised boneyard match at last year’s edition of WrestleMania and he wants to face another legend at this year’s edition of the show.

The former WWE Champion recently spoke to WWE Now India and answered fan questions such as the origin of the Styles Clash and more.

During the interview, the former champion was asked which star he wants to face next at WrestleMania after his match with The Dead Man and Styles took the name of Triple H:

“Triple H is definitely the next guy I’d like to face at some point if it could happen, maybe not. But it was an absolute pleasure to be in the ring, or not necessarily the ring, the Boneyard with the Undertaker.”

This is not the first time AJ Styles has expressed interest in a match with the King Of Kings and the Phenomenal One has previously listed him alongside people like Edge and Drew McIntyre as potential opponents.

Triple H also made a brief return to the ring earlier this week during Monday’s episode of Raw and the Evolution member seemed to be in pretty good shape.

With the probability of the Undertaker not competing at WrestleMania this year being high, it’s very much possible that Triple H could be brought in as a special attraction. It would be interesting to see if all this talk leads to an actual match between him and AJ Styles.