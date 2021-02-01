Bianca Belair Wins 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

The winner of this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match has been revealed and it’s Bianca Belair. Now, her journey to WrestleMania 36 begins.

A cool spot saw Naomi get tossed to the floor, but landed on her back and wasn’t eliminated. Naomi lasted 47 minutes.

Belair outlasted the likes of Rhea Ripley, Natalya, and Charlotte Flair in the Final Four at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Ripley fought Belair in the final two.

With her beating out 29 other stars, she has earned the right to be in one of the main events of Mania and will have her choice to go after one of the top titles in the company.

The decision for her comes down to the Raw Women’s Title, which is held by Asuka. The other option is challenging SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, who also defended her championship against Carmella on this show.

Royal Rumble List of Entrants

Here’s a list of the entry of superstars who competed in this fan-favorite match:

Bayley Naomi Bianca Belair Billie Kay Shotzi Blackheart Shayna Baszler Toni Storm Jullian Hall Ruby Riott Victoria Peyton Royce Santana Garrett Liv Morgan Rhea Ripley Charlotte Flair Dana Brooke Torrie Wilson Lacey Evans Mickie James Nikki Cross Alicia Fox Mandy Rose Dakota Kai Carmella Tamina Snuka Lana Alexa Bliss Ember Moon Nia Jax Natalya

THE ROYAL RUMBLE-EST! THAT'S RIGHT! The EST of WWE is headed to #WrestleMania!



Congratulations to our 2021 Women's #RoyalRumble Match winner, @BiancaBelairWWE! pic.twitter.com/Ji6MpdL7lG — WWE UK (@WWEUK) February 1, 2021

What are your thoughts on Belair winning this match and being placed in the main event scene at WrestleMania 37? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.