Bianca Belair Wins 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

By Andrew Ravens

The winner of this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match has been revealed and it’s Bianca Belair. Now, her journey to WrestleMania 36 begins.

A cool spot saw Naomi get tossed to the floor, but landed on her back and wasn’t eliminated. Naomi lasted 47 minutes. 

Belair outlasted the likes of Rhea Ripley, Natalya, and Charlotte Flair in the Final Four at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Ripley fought Belair in the final two. 

With her beating out 29 other stars, she has earned the right to be in one of the main events of Mania and will have her choice to go after one of the top titles in the company.

The decision for her comes down to the Raw Women’s Title, which is held by Asuka. The other option is challenging SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, who also defended her championship against Carmella on this show.

Royal Rumble List of Entrants

Here’s a list of the entry of superstars who competed in this fan-favorite match:

  1. Bayley
  2. Naomi
  3. Bianca Belair 
  4. Billie Kay
  5. Shotzi Blackheart
  6. Shayna Baszler
  7. Toni Storm
  8. Jullian Hall
  9. Ruby Riott
  10. Victoria
  11. Peyton Royce
  12. Santana Garrett
  13. Liv Morgan
  14. Rhea Ripley
  15. Charlotte Flair
  16. Dana Brooke
  17. Torrie Wilson
  18. Lacey Evans
  19. Mickie James
  20. Nikki Cross
  21. Alicia Fox
  22. Mandy Rose
  23. Dakota Kai
  24. Carmella
  25. Tamina Snuka
  26. Lana
  27. Alexa Bliss
  28. Ember Moon
  29. Nia Jax
  30. Natalya

What are your thoughts on Belair winning this match and being placed in the main event scene at WrestleMania 37? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.

