# EST of Fashion: Bianca Belair Dreams of Bringing WWE Style to Fashion Week

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair is making a compelling case for professional wrestling’s place in the world of high fashion, revealing ambitious plans to showcase WWE-inspired designs on prestigious runways while questioning why WWE Superstars aren’t invited to events like the Met Gala.

“I would love to somehow bring the fashion of WWE and the gears and the entrance pieces. And do some outfits that are inspired by that and put that on the runway and showcase how much fashion there is in WWE,” Belair shared in a revealing interview with Stephanie McMahon on her podcast “Stephanie’s Places.”

The Self-Taught Fashion Star

The self-proclaimed “EST of WWE” — signifying she’s the strongest, fastest, and toughest competitor — may soon add “most fashionable” to her list of superlatives. Belair, who creates all her own in-ring gear without any formal training, sees WrestleMania entrances as fashion shows deserving of recognition from the broader fashion industry.

“When you think about WrestleMania, right? And you think about everybody’s entrance pieces and how when we walk down that ramp, that’s a fashion show,” Belair explained, highlighting the visual spectacle that has become synonymous with WWE’s biggest annual event.

What makes Belair’s fashion ambitions particularly noteworthy is that she’s entirely self-taught.

“I’ve never taken a sewing class. Everything that I’ve learned, I’ve learned from either the Internet, YouTube, or just trial and error,” she revealed. This DIY approach has become central to her WWE character and personal brand.

From Childhood Passion to WWE Identity

The WWE champion’s passion for fashion dates back to her childhood, when she would find a needle and thread in her family’s cookie tin and mend socks as young as six years old. This early interest evolved through high school, where she designed matching outfits for her track team and created jersey dresses “before they were a thing.”

When Belair transitioned to CrossFit competitions, she embraced fashion as a way to express herself and have fun after years of intense athletic training.

“I started going out there in tutus and flowers,” she recalled, noting how her distinctive style caught people’s attention. “They were saying, I’m coming to see what Bianca’s gonna wear.”

This flair for fashion eventually helped Belair get discovered by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who noticed her elaborate CrossFit competition outfits resembled wrestling gear.

“You’re basically wearing wrestling gear. I was wearing entrance pieces,” Belair recounted.

A Family Affair

Now, as one of WWE’s top stars, Belair’s creative process often becomes a family affair. For her recent WrestleMania gear, she enlisted her parents and husband (fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford) in an “assembly line” of gear creation.

“My mom’s pulling stuff off handed to my dad, he’s covering in glitter. They’re handing it to me, I’m hot gluing it, and my husband’s helping me,” she described.

Fashion Forward: WWE Meets High Fashion

As for the future, Belair’s ambitions could potentially elevate WWE’s cultural status while creating new opportunities for wrestlers to be seen as fashion influencers. When asked about the Met Gala, one of fashion’s most prestigious events, Belair expressed enthusiasm despite admitting she’d be nervous. The question “Why aren’t our superstars at the Met Gala?” posed by McMahon during the interview highlights a potential untapped crossover opportunity.

Belair has already demonstrated her high-fashion capabilities, creating her own red carpet gown when she and Sasha Banks won an ESPY Award — a project she completed last-minute when she realized she didn’t have appropriate attire for the event.

“I would love to do something with fashion and wrestling and mixing it and I think of New York Fashion Week,” Belair said, articulating a vision that could bring fresh creativity to both industries.

Bridging Two Worlds

As Belair continues to push boundaries with her in-ring fashion, her ambitions represent a significant opportunity for both WWE and the fashion world to create a mutually beneficial cultural crossover that acknowledges professional wrestling’s often-overlooked visual artistry and theatrical fashion sensibilities.

For a performer who once told her mother as a child that all she wanted was for “people to throw roses at my feet,” Belair’s fashion dreams represent yet another avenue for the multi-talented athlete to express herself while elevating WWE’s presence in mainstream culture.