Brian Pillman Jr. Relinquishes OVW Title Due To AEW Commitments

Brian Pillman Jr. has been teaming with Griff Garrison in AEW as of late. The team is now going by the name “The Varsity Blondes.” Pillman is also still with MLW although his time with that promotion could be coming to an end later this year.

Pillman recently relinquished the OVW Heavyweight Championship due to his AEW commitments. This was announced recently through the promotion’s social media accounts:

PLEASE READ: Important announcement regarding OVW Heavyweight Championship and the #ovwnightmarerumble pic.twitter.com/OspXDscbLq — OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) January 2, 2021

“OVW Heavyweight Champion Brian Pillman Jr, effectively immediately, will be vacating his OVW Heavyweight Championship. Because of his growing relationship with AEW his obligations have grown to a point where he cannot maintain the responsibilities attached to the OVW Heavyweight Championship. While we at OVW are sad to see him go, we are also very happy for Brian Pillman Jr on his continued success with AEW and wish him nothing but the best.”

Jim Ross also recently Tweeted out some complimentary comments about Pillman.

I am very blessed to be a part of the @AEW family! Thank you for your continuous wisdom and compassion JR! ?? https://t.co/R4PIF1IyGi — Brian Pillman (@FlyinBrianJr) January 1, 2021

Pillman’s contract with MLW is believed to run until the summer. He is not currently scheduled to be part of the promotion’s “Kings of the Colosseum” event scheduled for Wednesday, however.

In an interview back in November, Pillman spoke about being able to work for other promotions while with MLW.

“It’s a pretty liberal deal where I can do a lot of things, you know? I’m not super exclusive to them; some of the later ones are. [My contract] was a little older and they were more lenient on what I could do, so I’m very happy and blessed for that. I’m also able to do AEW, MLW, and OVW television,” Pillman said on the SockMonkey Show.