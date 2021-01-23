More WWE & AEW Stars React to The Undertaker Calling Today’s Generation Soft

The Undertaker ruffled some feathers this week with comments he made during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The Dead Man knocked today’s generation of wrestlers as being ‘soft’ compared to the outlaws of the 1980’s & 90’s.

“You go into a dressing room nowadays and it’s a lot different. I remember walking into my first real dressing room and all I saw were some crusty f***ing men. Half of them had guns and knives in their bags. S**t got handled back then,” Taker said. “Now you walk in, there’s guys playing video games and making sure they look pretty. It’s evolution, I guess. I don’t know what it is, but I just like those eras, man. I liked when men were men.”

Several wrestlers have taken issue with The Undertaker‘s remarks. In response to what The Undertaker said about playing video games and looking pretty, Cedric Alexander replied:

I enjoy video games and looking good ?????#PrimeAlexander — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) January 22, 2021

Aiden English also posted the following to social media in regards to Taker’s comments:

I understand where someone from his era and time thinks this. Nothing but the utmost respect.



However – in the 2020's I think it's amazing! It's a lot of fun and camaraderie for the locker room!



…would you rather we do drugs? https://t.co/QNtJc8nSIA — Drama King Matt (@DramaKingMatt) January 23, 2021

AEW star Trent joked that The Undertaker should be jailed for his ‘hot take.’

bad take. the undertaker needs to be put in jail. https://t.co/B1ymB9FwuC — TRENT? (@trentylocks) January 23, 2021

I think you might have misunderstood my tone — TRENT? (@trentylocks) January 23, 2021

Joey Janela says he’s going to purchase and bury a Playstation 5 to honor the tough guys that came before him.

I’m gonna buy a PlayStation 5, and immediately Bury it in the dirt to show my allegiance to the BSK & Legends of locker room past… — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 23, 2021

In addition to knocking today’s pro wrestlers, The Undertaker also took issue with the WWE product. When asked if he enjoys modern WWE programming, he said, “It’s tough right now for me… cause the product has changed so much and it’s kind of soft. I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is.”