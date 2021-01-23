More WWE & AEW Stars React to The Undertaker Calling Today’s Generation Soft

The Undertaker ruffled some feathers this week with comments he made during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The Dead Man knocked today’s generation of wrestlers as being ‘soft’ compared to the outlaws of the 1980’s & 90’s.
“You go into a dressing room nowadays and it’s a lot different. I remember walking into my first real dressing room and all I saw were some crusty f***ing men. Half of them had guns and knives in their bags. S**t got handled back then,” Taker said. “Now you walk in, there’s guys playing video games and making sure they look pretty. It’s evolution, I guess. I don’t know what it is, but I just like those eras, man. I liked when men were men.”
Several wrestlers have taken issue with The Undertaker‘s remarks. In response to what The Undertaker said about playing video games and looking pretty, Cedric Alexander replied:
Aiden English also posted the following to social media in regards to Taker’s comments:
AEW star Trent joked that The Undertaker should be jailed for his ‘hot take.’
Joey Janela says he’s going to purchase and bury a Playstation 5 to honor the tough guys that came before him.
In addition to knocking today’s pro wrestlers, The Undertaker also took issue with the WWE product. When asked if he enjoys modern WWE programming, he said, “It’s tough right now for me… cause the product has changed so much and it’s kind of soft. I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is.”