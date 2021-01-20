Chad Gable Says Jason Jordan Is Working Towards WWE In-Ring Return

It turns out that Jason Jordan isn’t giving up hope regarding a possible in-ring return.

Chad Gable, the former tag team partner of Jordan, made an appearance on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. Around the 58-minute mark, Gable reflected on teaming up with Jordan.

This is where he noted that Jordan is working towards to a potential comeback.

“Just speaking from a personal standpoint, he became one of my best friends throughout the process and still is. It’s unfortunate what happened with his injury, but you never say never. He’s working on it. He’s trying to get back, and who knows? A reunion is always something that I would never be against.”

Jordan and Gable won both the NXT and SmackDown Tag Team Championships as a tag team together before they were separated in 2017 during the Superstar Shake-Up. Jordan would later win the Raw Tag Team Titles with Seth Rollins.

Jordan had neck surgery in early 2018 and still hasn’t been cleared to return to in-ring action. It’s been reported that the likelihood of him wrestling again isn’t likely.

On the flip side, Gable would go onto win the Tag Team Titles on the red brand with Robert Roode. He is currently a member of the Friday Night SmackDown where he’s paired with Otis.