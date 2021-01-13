Chris Jericho Reveals He Had COVID-19 In September

Chris Jericho recently spent some time talking about the ongoing global pandemic on his Talk is Jericho podcast. His guest was Dr. Alex Patel, an ICU doctor working in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. During the discussion, Jericho revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 in September.

The former WWE & AEW World Champion says he did not experience any symptoms of the virus, but still quarantined for 10 days to protect his loved ones.

“I haven’t really told anyone this but I tested positive back in maybe September and I had zero symptoms” Jericho said on the show. “I had my 10 days in isolation and stayed away from everybody.”

Jericho added that he was very surprised to learn he had COVID-19 when he took a routine test.

“I didn’t even know that I had it, I went and got a test just in general. It was one of the ones where they said you’re positive and I was like ‘Really? Are you serious?’ I had nothing, I didn’t have a headache, I didn’t have a cough.”

Chris Jericho‘s band “Fozzy” played the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally the month prior on August 9th. The event has been labeled a “Super Spreader” event by some.

“Once I did have it, and it wasn’t a false positive because I took 3 different tests and they were all positive, but now I have the antibodies,” Jericho continued.

Earlier this week, Nick Jason of The Young Bucks reveals he recently was bed-ridden with COVID-19 (also in September).

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is currently out of action due to the virus. He is still scheduled to compete at the WWE Royal Rumble on January 31st.

WWE legend Mick Foley is also currently recovering from COVID-19 and urges fans to take it very seriously.