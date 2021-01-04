Hulk Hogan: “Some of the Younger Guys Are Really Cold to Me”

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be one of many legends on-hand for tonight’s episode of RAW. Hogan spoke to ESPN to promote the event and revealed some interesting information about how talent treats him backstage at WWE shows.

When asked about the type of reception he gets from the WWE roster, Hogan admitted, “It’s a mixed bag. Some people I get a really warm reception from.”

He named stars like Seth Rollins and Edge as people who have been nice and credited him with being the reason they got into wrestling.

Hogan admitted some of the younger wrestlers have been less welcoming. “Some of the younger guys are really cold to me, like I’m coming to steal the main event,” said Hogan. “And I’m like, ‘I can’t do this anymore, guys! I’m not a threat!'”

He took a shot at the young WWE talent who have been unable to follow in his illustrious footsteps.

“We blazed such a trail that it’s hard for the young guys to follow that trail,” said Hogan. “It’s like what Vince McMahon always says,’Hogan, I’m always looking for an attraction.’ That’s because we branded something in Vince’s mind where he’s always looking for that next big thing, that hood ornament.”

Other topics discussed include comparisons to Steve Austin and The Rock, the Undertaker’s Final Farewell and the rumored biopic on his life with Chris Hemsworth in talks to portray him. The full interview with Hulk Hogan can be read here.