Impact on AXS Preview (1/19): Hard To Kill Fallout

Impact Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode of Impact on AXS-TV. This will be the first episode featuring the new commentary team of Matt Striker and D-Lo Brown.

Impact will feature fallout from Saturday night’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view:

How will Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann react to getting pinned by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega?

Moose filled in for Alex Shelly in the main event of Hard to Kill. He put on an impressive showing, despite his team coming up short. Will Moose turn his sights

Fire ‘n Flava (Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan0 are the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

Deonna Purrazzo is still the Knockouts Champion.

How will X-Division Champion Manik (TJP) react to being unmasked at Hard to Kill?

Matt Cardona is hinting that he’ll be at Impact following his debut at Hard to Kill. Impact is selling a new Matt Cardona t-shirt, so it does look like he’ll be sticking around.

Impact Matches

Impact is advertising the following matches for this week:

Eric Young vs. Rhino

Kimber Lee & Susan vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz in Knockouts tag team action

How to Watch Impact Wrestling:

USA : Tuesdays at 8pm EST on AXS TV & Twitch

: Tuesdays at 8pm EST on AXS TV & Twitch Canada : Tuesdays at 8pm on Fight Network & Twitch

: Tuesdays at 8pm on Fight Network & Twitch UK: Wednesdays at 10pm on FreeSports & Wednesdays at 3am on IMPACT Plus