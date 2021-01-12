Impact Preview: Swann vs. Anderson, Hard To Kill

Impact Wrestling returns to AXS TV tonight for the “go home” show before Saturday’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

The big angle headed into the PPV is AEW World Champion Kenny Omega aligning with Impact World Tag Team Champions, the Good Brothers. The trio will battle Impact World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns. The Bullet Club alums have gotten the upper hand in recent weeks, so you can be sure Swann & the Machine Guns are looking to make a statement.

The following matches are advertised for Impact on AXS TV:

AEW World Champion Rich Swann vs. “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson

Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary

Kimber Lee vs. Taya Valkyrie

Cody Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer

- Advertisement -

Check back Wednesday morning for our Impact on AXS TV takeaways feature.

Order Impact Wrestling: Hard To Kill now at FITE.TV.