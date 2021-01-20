Impact Results (1/19): Tony Khan, Matt Hardy & Private Party Appear

Impact Wrestling on 1/19 featured the first episode filmed during the tapings over the weekend. Some significant events took place on the show including an in-person appearance by Tony Khan. “Big Money” Matt Hardy brought Private Party into the promotion as well.

Impact 1/19 Quick Results:

Eric Young defeated Rhino Kimber Lee & Susan defeated Jordynne Grace & Jazz Brian Myers defeated Fallah Bah #1 Contenders Impact Tag Team Titles

Private Party defeated Chris Sabin & James Storm

Here are 8 Takeaways from Impact Wrestling 1/19:

Tony Khan & Jerry Lynn Help Matt Hardy & Private Party Qualify For Tag Title Shot

- Advertisement -

Earlier in the night, the Good Brothers were cutting a promo when they were interrupted by Chris Sabin. With Alex Shelley on the shelf with an injury, James Storm also came out as Sabin’s new, albeit temporary, partner. All 4 men were then interrupted by Matt Hardy making his return to Impact Wrestling. Hardy was decked out as “Big Money Matt” and lobbied for his clients, Private Party, to be added to the tag title mix as well. The Good Brothers then pointed out that Private Party and Sabin/Storm could face each other with the winner facing the Good Brothers down the line. This set up the main event for later in the evening.

Before the match began, Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn came out in person and set up chairs at ringside. Lynn, of course, has a long history in Impact. Along with guys like AJ Styles and Low-Ki, Lynn is a pioneer of the X-Division.

After a fun back and forth match, Lynn would get involved in the finish. Sabin was on the top turnbuckle as Private Party was looking to set him up for their Gin and Juice finisher. Sabin tried to escape but Jerry Lynn ran to ringside and held onto his foot, holding him in place for Private Party to hit their finisher and get the win. Now, Private Party has earned a title shot against the Good Brothers.

Taya Valkyrie Arrested For Attempted Murder, Future Plans Teased

It’s not clear if Taya was really at these tapings or if they just filmed this scene ahead of time. Regardless, it appears Taya Valkyrie’s run in Impact Wrestling has come to an end. What a run it was too. She held the Knockouts Championship for the longest single-reign in history and was involved in major storylines throughout her entire time here. I don’t even think she missed anytime for injury either.

Acey Romero brought new evidence to Tommy Dreamer this week that proved Taya Valkyrie was the one who shot John E Bravo. She was taken away to prison after sharing an emotional moment with Rosemary.

After Taya was gone, Tommy Dreamer, Acey Romero, and John E Bravo had a very humorous exchange where they commented on what “prison” Taya might be going to. I’ve taken the liberty of transcribing their comments:

Tommy Dreamer: “If she’s lucky, she’ll go to Jacksonville (AEW)….state prison. But for what she did and she’s not that lucky, I think they are going to send her to Stamford (WWE) Maximum Penitentiary for 2 years, maybe an option for 3, and trust me, that will change a person’s soul forever.”

Acey Romero: “I hope they don’t send her to Baltimore (ROH)”

Tony Khan Explains Why He Sent “Big Money Matt” To Impact

After Matt Hardy had made his first appearance on the show, we were treated to another Tony Khan video this week. Tony Schiavone wasn’t with him this time, however, rather it was Jerry Lynn by his side. In this video, Khan explained why he sent Matt Hardy to Impact. Khan explained that he can’t “out carny” Impact because he’s a nice guy, and not a carny. Big Money Matt is a carny, however, so Khan sent him to Impact to cause chaos in response to Impact stars showing up on his program.

Moose and Rich Swann Rivalry Continues

At Genesis a couple of weeks ago, Moose earned a title shot against Rich Swann by defeating Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match. Then, after their Hard to Kill main event match where they teamed together along with Chris Sabin against Omega and the Good Brothers, Moose attacked Swann in the back. Swann cut an in-ring promo this week and said he had trust issues with Moose in the match at Hard to Kill. He calls out Moose, who joins him in the ring. Swann said he wants to give Moose his title shot tonight, but Moose declines, saying he wants the match to take place on his terms. The champion can’t wait, however, and goes after Moose and sends him retreating to the back after a Phoenix Splash.

Violent By Design Takes Out Rhino

Eric Young and Rhino faced off in singles action to kick-off Impact this week. Both had been involved in the trios “Old School Rules” match at Hard to Kill. Young had Joe Doering and Deaner at ringside and Rhino brought Cousin Jake with him. Deaner would provide a distraction at ringside that allowed Doering to hit a brutal clothesline on Rhino and toss him back into the ring where Young was waiting. Young locked in a heel hook and made Rhino tapout for the win.

After the match, the faction continued the assault on Rhino’s leg, much like Young has done to Rich Swann in the past. They wrapped Rhino’s leg in a steel chair and Doering stomped on it, possibly leading to an injury. It might be awhile before Rhino is 100% again.

Kimber Lee & Susan Pick Up Win Over Jordynne Grace & Jazz

Su Yung was Susie and is now Susan, a straight-laced business-suit wearing persona. She teamed with Kimber Lee this week and had Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo on the outside. Their opponents were the team of Jordynne Grace and Jazz, who went to the semi-finals of the Knockouts tag-team title tournament.

The finish of this match came, when Kimber Lee had the ref distracted, allowing Purrazzo to hit Jazz with the Knockouts title. Susan then covered Jazz and picked up the win for her team.

It appears Susan is something of a “Susan” as well:

I will be reporting this to @Twitter and @ScottDAmore because her fist were closed @IMPACTWRESTLING This is clearly showing favoritism from referee @DanielSpencer towards @Phenom_Jazz

It makes me sick you people let the Impact Zone go to shame. Have some respect and apologize. https://t.co/LiWMokJqxJ — Susan (@realsuyung) January 20, 2021

Brian Myers Defeats Fallah Bah, Will Face Eddie Edwards Next Week

The “Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers didn’t shy away from taking shortcuts to pick up the win this week. He was taking on Fallah Bah, who has lost a dramatic amount of weight lately and is looking good. The finish of the match came when Fallah Bah inadvertently poked Myers in the eye. As Myers was explaining this to the referee, he was able to hit a low-blow with the ref out of position. Myers then hit a big clothesline and got the pin.

Later in the show, Myers went to Dr. Ross Foreman to get his poked eye evaluated. At the time, the doctor was treating Eddie Edwards for the many injuries he sustained at Hard to Kill. This set up a match between Myers and Edwards for next week.

Next Week On Impact Wrestling

The following matches have been confirmed for next week’s Impact Wrestling:

Brian Myers vs Eddie Edwards

Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs Josh Alexander & Matt Cardona

Joe Doering vs Cousin Jake

Tenille Dashwood vs Rosemary

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz host “Fire & Flava Festival” in celebration of tag title win

In 2 week: