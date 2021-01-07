Impact Wrestling TV Viewership For Genesis Go-Home Show

Tuesday’s 1/5 episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV averaged 148,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. The show ranked 140th on cable for the evening, according to ShowbuzDaily.

The first Impact of 2021 featured the latest from Kenny Omega, Don Callis and the Good Brothers, Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards, Havoc & Neveah advancing to the finals of the Knockouts tag title tourmanent and more. You can view our full recap here:

Impact’s viewership was up from the previous week, which drew 103,000 viewers and a 0.01 rating for the ‘Best of 2020: Part 2’ recap show.

Impact faced stiff competition from cable news election coverage of the two United States senate races in the state of Georgia.

MSNBC’s Election Coverage program at 8pm topped the night in cable viewership with 4.655 million viewers and a 0.68 A18-49 rating. CNN’s Election Night In America at 10pm did 3.815 million viewers and a 0.92 A18-49 rating.

Impact Wrestling presents Genesis this Saturday night on Impact Plus. The following weekend is Hard to Kill on pay-per-view.