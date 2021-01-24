Jim Cornette: “Ryback Is a Disrespectful Piece of Sh*t”

Former NWA commentator and outspoken pro wrestling personality Jim Cornette recently discussed the ongoing online ‘feud’ between Ryback and Mark Henry.

Ryback recently made comments on Championships in wrestling, saying that they are ‘props.’ “Wrestling’s fake guys and the Championships are props to market entertainers as ‘Champions’” Ryback said. “Nobody has actually ever won or lost a prop, as scripted physical entertainment is incapable of that.”

Mark Henry took exception to this, making multiple disparaging comments on Busted Open Radio towards The Big Guy. It appears as though Jim Cornette agrees with Henry, making the following comments on his Drive Thru podcast.

Jim Cornette on Ryback

- Advertisement -

“He don’t get the f*cking picture” Cornette began. “Because he’s (Ryback) got such a hard on for Vince and the WWE, because they didn’t make him a world champion. He sounds…he is a disrespectful piece of sh*t that wouldn’t have been allowed in the wrestling business 30 years ago; because the way he talks about it, thinks about it, obviously, and considers it.”

“F*ck you” Jim Cornette continued. “Just because you didn’t get to be World Champion, and you didn’t get to win the belt and you didn’t get to do whatever you wanted to do; to where you had to walk away on a multimillion dollar contract because they wouldn’t see how ‘great’ you were? You call the business phoney and fake, you tell everybody the championships are props, don’t mean anything. You were f*cking jilted by your f*cking boyfriend so you try to tear him down.”

Jim Cornette has thrown comments at Ryback in the past, but these recent words seem far more incendiary. Mark Henry does not seem interested in discussing the ‘feud’ on Busted Open further; Ryback himself has made it clear that his issues were only ever with WWE themselves and not the talent.