Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers Wear Bullet Club Branding At Hard to Kill

When Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows walked to the ring last night at Hard to Kill, they were each wearing Bullet Club branding.

Karl Anderson wore a Bullet Club hoodie to the ring, Gallows’ gear was all decked out in Bullet Club logos and Kenny Omega wore a limited edition Bullet Club Halloween t-shirt as well. The commentary team never referred to them as Bullet Club, however.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is competing in IMPACT Wrestling whilst wearing a Bullet Club t-shirt.



2021 is wild. pic.twitter.com/uWmZ0hH7yX — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) January 17, 2021

If you told me three years ago that Kenny omega would be wrestling in impact wrestling, I wouldn’t have believed you. Here we are today. History in the making!



Also, BULLET CLUB #HardtoKill pic.twitter.com/bv5d90vl7T — Samster203 ??????? (@KhalafSammy) January 17, 2021

This gold Bullet Club gear is killing me in about 50 different ways pic.twitter.com/PtSdqCaN65 — river (@riversinthedust) January 17, 2021

Omega and the Good Brothers defeated the team of Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose on the show. Moose was replacing Alex Shelley, who was pulled from the event in the days leading up to it.

- Advertisement -

Tama Tonga has been critical of the faction’s reunion in AEW and Impact. He believes only the wrestler still in NJPW are true members of the faction. Tonga posted the following last night:

“At this point, it’s only BulletClub when the Tongans are in it. Anything else is just guys that wished they were back in BulletClub,” Tonga Tweeted.

Karl Anderson is one of the 4 founding members of the faction along with Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, and Prince Devitt. Gallows joined later in 2013. Omega wouldn’t join until 2014 as a junior heavyweight.