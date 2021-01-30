Kota Ibushi Says He Wants Competition Between Companies, Kenny Omega Responds

Kota Ibushi recently took to his Twitter account to say that he wants “a competition between two companies that will change the entire industry.” Ibushi’s former tag-team partner, Kenny Omega, responded.

“I never forgot his challenge to me via YouTube in 2008. I wanted to make wrestling more popular. Now the shoe is on the other foot, but this is my chance to make an appeal. I want a competition between two companies that will change the entire industry. It needs a shot in the arm,” Ibushi Tweeted (translation via Michael Nakazawa.)

Omega then responded to Ibushi. Nakazawa again provided a translation of his comments.

“Oh, so the new God still has a soul after all… I’m touched. Already feeling lonely in the Kingdom I left for you? Shall I destroy it? Take my hand, we’ll build a new one,” Omega Tweeted (translations via Michael Nakazawa.)

Omega and Ibushi are collectively known as The Golden Lovers. They formed in DDT in early 2009.

Tama Tonga then replied to both Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi.

“You tried to destroy it once, but I got in the way. Now I’m coming for both of you heads,” he Tweeted (translations via Google Translate). “We understand everything. You are all lovers. I will break your heart.”