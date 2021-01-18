Mark Henry Says Ryback Should Apologize To The Wrestling Industry, Ryback Responds

Mark Henry has taken offense to former WWE Superstar Ryback’s lack of respect for the wrestling business. During a recent episode of Busted Open, Henry said that many of Ryback’s peers found him difficult to work with and unsafe in the ring.

“A lot of his peers looked at him as difficult, a lot of his peers looked at him as dangerous,” Mark Henry said on the show.

Henry also took offense to Ryback stating that wrestling championships are just “props.”

Wrestling’s fake guys and the Championships are props to market entertainers as “Champions”’ Nobody has actually ever won or lost a prop, as scripted physical entertainment is incapable of that. This tweet explains so much though on your tv deal with them. https://t.co/KurkFyBISo — The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 13, 2021

Henry takes pride in his accomplishments in pro wrestling and defended the value of titles.

“The championship is the championship, it’s not a prop and he’s wrong,” said Henry. “I’ve been a world champion in 3 sports and I consider pro-wrestling one of those. Ryback can’t take away what I achieved. You are wrong. Every wrestler that sees your face should walk up to you and say ‘hey, you’re an asshole.’ And I hope you know how to fight for real because you know and I know, there’s a lot of people that would whoop your ass.”

Henry finished by saying, “You owe the wrestling industry an apology. If you don’t, I think that pro-wrestlers all over the world should never give you respect.”

You can listen to Mark Henry’s comments about Ryback in the audio player embedded below:

. @TheMarkHenry didn't hold back his thoughts when discussing @Ryback latest comments disparaging wrestling and the Championship belt!



LISTEN HERE: pic.twitter.com/lfsmYrjdcK — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) January 17, 2021

Ryback Responds To Mark Henry

Ryback has since responded to Mark Henry’s comments with a series of Tweets posted last night.

I’m so disappointed in Mark for shitting on wrestlers who haven’t won “Championships.” So many men and women have sacrificed so much including their health for the business and to call them failures based off them playing roles is so upsetting to me. @bustedopenradio just ? — The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 18, 2021

I’m also going to say this. @themarkhenry was asleep in Gorilla prior to our WM Match. A producer came over to me and said “good luck working that fat piece of shit” Mark didn’t want to spend a lot of time coming up with a good match and we got what we got. #Facts — The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 18, 2021

Let’s also just fucking air it all out there. @johncena didn’t want to work @themarkhenry on live events because he believed Mark was the shits, so I stepped up and offered to work with him, which was much harder on me physically, but knew we would get great reactions. — The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 18, 2021