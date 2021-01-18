Mark Henry Says Ryback Should Apologize To The Wrestling Industry, Ryback Responds

Mark Henry has taken offense to former WWE Superstar Ryback’s lack of respect for the wrestling business. During a recent episode of Busted Open, Henry said that many of Ryback’s peers found him difficult to work with and unsafe in the ring.
“A lot of his peers looked at him as difficult, a lot of his peers looked at him as dangerous,” Mark Henry said on the show.
Henry also took offense to Ryback stating that wrestling championships are just “props.”
Henry takes pride in his accomplishments in pro wrestling and defended the value of titles.
“The championship is the championship, it’s not a prop and he’s wrong,” said Henry. “I’ve been a world champion in 3 sports and I consider pro-wrestling one of those. Ryback can’t take away what I achieved. You are wrong. Every wrestler that sees your face should walk up to you and say ‘hey, you’re an asshole.’ And I hope you know how to fight for real because you know and I know, there’s a lot of people that would whoop your ass.”
Henry finished by saying, “You owe the wrestling industry an apology. If you don’t, I think that pro-wrestlers all over the world should never give you respect.”
You can listen to Mark Henry’s comments about Ryback in the audio player embedded below:
Ryback Responds To Mark Henry
Ryback has since responded to Mark Henry’s comments with a series of Tweets posted last night.