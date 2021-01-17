Matt Cardona Makes Shock IMPACT Hard To Kill Appearance

IMPACT Wrestling held their Hard To Kill 2021 PPV event tonight. During the show the X Division Championship would be defended in a triple threat match with Chris Bey and Rohit Raju challenging Manik for the Championship. Before the match, Ace Austin would appear and demand that he be added to the match, making it a fatal four way. Company Executive Scott D’Amore would appear and tell Austin that he wouldn’t be getting a shot in the X Title match, but he would be facing a man who was Alwayz Ready…Matt Cardona.

The match would end when Madman Fulton interfered and Cardona would win via DQ. Matt Striker on commentary would not confirm if Matt Cardona had signed with the company or if it was a one-night only appearance. Cardona however would look as if he was there to stay, making gestures after the match as if IMPACT was going to be his new home.

Matt Cardona last appeared on television for All Elite Wrestling. With the ongoing feud between elements of IMPACT and AEW it will be interesting to see if the former Zack Ryder will be inserted into the storyline.

The official replay for IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill will be available to view via FITE TV. You can find more information on the show here.