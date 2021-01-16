Matthew McConaughey: Joining WWE “Something That Interests Me”

Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is teasing a future with WWE.

The 51-year-old actor is among the veteran actors in Hollywood, having acted in critically acclaimed movies like Dallas Buyers Club, The Lincoln Lawyer, and Interstellar. Speaking to Maria Menounos on her Better Together podcast, the Fool’s Gold actor said that he has plans of working with WWE in some capacity.

“I’ll say not too much ’cause as you know, can’t say too much about these things,” McConaughey said. “But it is something that interests me.”

Matthew McConaughey is known for being a huge wrestling fan. He has been among the virtual audience at WWE ThunderDome in October last year during the champion Drew McIntyre‘s match with The Miz.

Not only McConaughey himself, but his children are into pro wrestling as well. His three kids, Levi, Vida, and Livingston are big fans and regularly tune into WWE television for the shows and pay-per-views.

“I love the suspension and disbelief, ’cause my kids and I watch it,” McConaughey revealed, “And they’re starting to get that when they go, ‘Oh this is fake.’ I’m going, ‘What are you talking about? No way!’ Because I won’t give them the wink yet, but they’re starting to get that in there, there’s a bit of one, ya know? Two of them are like, ‘this isn’t fake, it’s real!'”

The time Matthew McConaughey met The Rock

McConaughey also reminisced about a conversation he had in the past with Dwyane ‘The Rock‘ Johnson. He revealed that ‘The Rock‘ shared with him his story of turning heel from face when they met.

“The Rock was telling me his story, about his storyline from good guy to bad guy, and how he felt it click in one night while he was there like, ‘Oh I just hooked him,’ ” McConaughey shared.

Matthew McConaughey has recently published his memoir Greenlights, which is a biography of the actor compiling his life stories chronologically since he was fourteen. He has described the book to be “a collection of stories, prayers, poems, people, and places and a whole bunch of bumper stickers.”

You can to Matthew McConaughey’s full conversation with Maria Menounos on the Better Together podcast.