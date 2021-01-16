Michelle McCool Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Former Divas Champion, Michelle McCool, announced on her Instagram Friday evening that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The 40-year-old says she thought she just had allergies but then tested positive for the virus.

McCool also stated her symptoms are mild and nobody else in her home has tested positive for the virus. The Undertaker and McCool have one child together. The couple’s daughter appears to have built a large “COVID Communication Telephone” for use in the home.

McCool’s posted can be viewed below:

Michelle McCool

McCool was interviewed earlier this summer and spoke about not wanting Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak to end.

“The streak is just so big to me and as a fan being selfish, I didn’t want the streak to end like a lot of other people. Obviously, it’s business. There were no questions asked when they asked Mark to do it and obviously he’s a consummate professional. But it was shocking. I think I was just as shocked as a lot of people, it was so crazy.”