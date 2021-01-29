Mick Foley Responds To Undertaker’s Comments On Current WWE Product

The recent comments from The Undertaker about the current generation of wrestlers being soft have started a debate among the fans and now WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley has responded to these remarks from the Dead Man.

The Hardcore Legend, who is known for his extreme performances took on his social media and posted a photo of himself with the former world champion.

Foley also responded to Taker’s comments in the caption and wrote: “Today’s professional wrestlers are every bit as tough as the wrestlers of my era were. Just my opinion.”

The Undertaker Believes The Current WWE Product Is Soft

The Undertaker had made some interesting comments on the current WWE product during his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast. In the comments; Foley is responding to he had said that the current product is soft:

“I just think the product is a little soft. There is obviously guys here and there that have an edge to them but there’s too much pretty and not enough substance I think right now.”

Since the podcast came out, multiple WWE and AEW wrestlers have responded to Taker’s opinion on the current roster and people like Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre have said that they don’t agree with the remarks.

Though there have been some who have spoken up in support of the Last Outlaw and most notably Goldberg recently agreed with his comments.