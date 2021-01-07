MLW Kings of the Colosseum Results: Lio Rush Wins Middleweight Title

It was a big night for MLW last night as the promotion presented Kings of the Colosseum 2021. 2 championship matches and one heavyweight grudge match took place on the show.

The show is available to stream for free on YouTube below:

MLW Kings of the Colosseum Quick Results:

MLW Tag Team Championships

Texas Tornado Match

The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall Von Erich) (c) defeated the Dirty Blondes (Leo Brien and Michael Patrick) MLW Middleweight Championship

Lio Rush defeated Myron Reed (c) – New Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs Mads Krugger – Double count-out

Here are the key takeaways from the show:

The Von Erichs Dispose of the Dirty Blondes

The Von Erichs took on Aria Blake’s Dirty Blondes team with the tag belts on the line to kick off the show. This match turned into a brawl pretty much immediately and stayed that way throughout. They brawled around ringside and even outside of the venue for a bit before ending up back in the ring.

Aria Blake attempted to get involved but the Von Erichs quickly thwarted her interference. The brothers then hit an Iron Claw slam onto Patrick and got the victory.

Lio Rush Wins MLW Middleweight Championship

This match was interesting in that it appeared that Myron Reed was wrestling as a babyface. It seems the members of Injustice are making a turn. Unlike the brawl which preceded it, this match was all about athleticism and technical prowess rather than pure fighting.

Reed looked like he had things won when he hit a springboard cutter that landed his opponent face-first on the floor around ringside. The champion then tossed his challenger back in the ring but missed a springboard splash. Rush then followed this up by springboarding off the bottom rope into a stunner. The Man of the Hour then hit a frog splash and got the pin to win the title.

Salina De La Renta To Produce Next Week’s Episode

Salina de la Renta returned from Mexico City this week. As of late, she has been summoning former Lucha Underground Champion Mil Muertes. Salina is hoping that Muertes will be able to gain a measure of revenge for her on Konnan, who exposed her aiding Contra Unit’s takeover of MLW offices this spring.

Salina revealed that Los Parks will challenge the Von Erichs for the tag belts next week.

Contra Unit Attacks Myron Reed

Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver of Injustice were cutting a promo backstage when they were attacked by Contra Unit. Shawn Daivari was amongst the attackers, making his debut in Contra Unit.

Simon Gotch and Oliver were supposed to wrestle on the show but Gotch was MIA before this attack and the match didn’t happen. It definitely appears that Injustice are being positioned as fan favorites in a program against Contra Unit.

MLW Top-10 Rankings

MLW‘s top-10 rankings via Pro Wrestling Illustrated returned this week as well:

MLW World Champion: Jacob Fatu (Contra Unit)

Alexander Hammerstone (National Openweight Champion) (Dynasty) Tom Lawlor (Opera Cup 2020 Winner) Low-Ki LA Park Myron Reed (Injustice) Richard Holliday (Dynasty) ACH Laredo Kid Calvin Tankman Mads Krugger (Contra Unit)

Mads Krugger and Alexander Hammerstone Brawl To A Double Count-Out

The main event of the show saw Alexander Hammerstone and Mads Krugger brawl to a double count-out. Krugger has been sent by Contra Unit to take out Hammerstone, who they feel is the biggest threat to Jacob Fatu’s title.

Hammerstone threw around the 7-footer like he was nothing. He hit a pump-handle slam, overhead belly to belly suplex, and other big time moves. Still, Krugger kicked out at 1 after all of this offence. Krugger also stopped Hammerstone from hitting his Nightmare Pendulum near the end of the match. The two brawled around ringside and the ref eventually threw the match out.