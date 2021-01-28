Moose Reportedly To Be A Free Agent Soon

36-year-old Moose is reportedly set to be a free agent in a few months. According to a report from Fightful Select, Moose’s Impact contract is up in June. In March of 2019, Impact announced Moose had signed a multi-year commitment to the promotion. It was noted in storyline, however, that Moose had recently signed a 2-year deal with the promotion.

Moose made his first appearance in the promotion in the summer of 2016. He held the Impact Grand Championship on 2 occasions and is currently the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion. A program pitting current Impact World Champion, Rich Swann, and Moose appears to be brewing, however. At Genesis recently, Swann revealed he’ll grant Moose a title shot after Moose had just defeated Willie Mack in an I Quit match.

The Wrestling God pic.twitter.com/equ6yacwjm — THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) January 25, 2021

Moose began his pro-wrestling career in 2012 after his NFL career ended. He played in 62 NFL games but was cut by the Rams in 2012. Moose then trained with Mr. Hughes to start his pro-wrestling career. He landed with Ring of Honor in 2012 and then with Global Force Wrestling in 2014. Moose was named the Rookie of the Year in 2015 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

- Advertisement -

Moose wrestled in the 8-man tag-team main event on Impact Wrestling Tuesday night.