Moose Lays Out Oba Femi Ahead Of WWE NXT Title Showdown

Oba Femi and Moose came face-to-face during the March 6, 2025, edition of TNA iMPACT, just days before their highly anticipated showdown at WWE NXT Roadblock. In the ring, Femi acknowledged that Moose had defeated some of the biggest names in the business but said that he isn’t one of them. Femi vowed that he will leave WWE NXT Roadblock, still the WWE NXT Champion.

Moose fired back with a bold statement, declaring that in just a few days at MSG, he would dethrone “The Ruler” and become the face of NXT. Security attempted to keep the pair from coming to blows but Femi dispatched of them one-by-one.

The Sytem arrived to attack Femi and Moose took full advantage of the numbers game. Before the show went off the air, he left Oba laid out in the ring and stood tall, holding both the WWE NXT Championship and the TNA X-Division Championship over his head.

The Femi-Moose showdown is just one example of WWE’s blossoming relationship with TNA Wrestling. At Roadblock, the TNA World Tag Team Championships will be on the line as The Hardyz put the gold on the line against NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom. Days later at TNA Sacrifice, Cora Jade will challenge for the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Masha Slamovich.

It remains to be seen if Moose can end “The Ruler” or if Femi will stand tall at NXT Roadblock. Whatever comes, this will be a hard-hitting match between two of the very top stars of their respective brands.