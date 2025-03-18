Booker T Feels Oba Femi And Moose Could Have Iconic Trilogy Like Muhammad Ali

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently showered praise on the NXT Champion Oba Femi and TNA X Division Champion Moose.

The two powerhouse wrestlers clashed at NXT Roadblock. The battled it out with Femi’s NXT title on the line. It was the Nigerian star who pinned Moose and successfully defended his title. Speaking with co-host Brad Gilmore on the latest edition of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave flowers to both the wrestlers and stated that he could see both of them having a trilogy of matches. He reckoned that Oba Femi and Moose should run it back and have a trilogy similar to Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. He said:

“Two guys went out there, like you said, throwbacks. That was a throwback match. Back in the day, when you saw two guys that was 250+ pounds in the middle of that squared circle, [they would] throw down some shakespeare, some Romeo & Juliet, Phantom Of The Opera, they had a really good feel to that match. When it was time for Moose to actually do something spectacular, boom, he actually came out the trick bag and did it. Everything was right as far as that match goes between Oba Femi and Moose. I feel like that match is going to be like [Muhammad] Ali and [Joe] Frazier, a trilogy. We’ve got to run it back somewhere, we’ve got to run it back. After we run it back, we’re gonna have to run it back again. We gonna get three paydays out of this thing, at least three paydays.”

Booker T further reckoned that they should collide multiple times and even wants to witness them at the grandest stage of WrestleMania. He added:

“As far as my perspective, those guys went out there and they had a hell of a match and it couldn’t have been in a better place, Madison Square Garden theater. Man, goosebumps thinking about it. That’s the kind of stuff you think about, ‘Man, do you miss it?’ I miss those moments. Heck yeah, I miss those kind of moments right there. For those guys to be able to experience that just one time, hopefully they can do it again, but just one time — even on a big WrestleMania stage, can you picture that? So much more left to be done with those two.”

The final moments of the NXT-TNA crossover match saw Oba Femi blocking Moose’s second spear attempt and planted him with a pop-up powerbomb, and pinning Moose with an arm drape.

Following the loss, Moose said that he was determined to return to the white and gold brand, while Oba Femi said that it was “one hell of a collision.” The NXT Champion is also confident to take on anyone from anywhere.