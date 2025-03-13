‘Who Knows’ – Moose Wants CM Punk Match, Claims TNA Feud Was Nixed

TNA X-Division Champion Moose was in the ring at WWE NXT Roadblock and now the powerhouse is ready to get in the ring with CM Punk. Taking to X, Moose shared that there were once plans for himself and Moose to feud over the TNA World Championship. Though that ultimately didn’t pan out, Moose remained open to a future program with Punk, adding “Who knows?”

So while I was World Champ there were plans of Punk coming to TNA and us Fueding. Punk vs Lesnar from SS2013 is one of my favorites matches ever. I was looking forward to recreating something just as awesome. But Obviously it never happened but who Knows. Shout out to @CMPunk… pic.twitter.com/Qldy2ij2uW — MOOSE™? (@TheMooseNation) March 12, 2025

Moose was spotted multiple times in TNA Wrestling in 2023 during his first suspension from AEW, leading some to speculate he’d sign with the promotion. Instead, Punk shocked fans with his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, and has been an active part of the company ever since.

With WWE and TNA’s multi-year partnership, fans shouldn’t count out CM Punk and Moose locking horns in the ring one day. At Roadblock, Moose came up short against NXT Champion Oba Femi in a match for Femi’s title.

As for Punk, his Road to WrestleMania 41 took a sharp turn on Raw, with the return of Roman Reigns. All signs are pointing to a triple threat match between Punk, Reigns, and Seth Rollins at WrestleMnaia 41. While this isn’t the title match Punk had hoped for, it could be what earns him his long-awaited main event spot at WWE’s biggest show of the year.