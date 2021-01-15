NBC Confirms Premiere Date For “Young Rock” Series

The premiere date for the upcoming “Young Rock” television series has been announced by NBC.

On Friday, it was announced by the television network that the series is slated to debut on February 16th at 8:30 EST on NBC. The synopsis of the new series reads like the following:

“Young Rock” focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way. Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui star.

The executive producers listed for the series include Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras.

NBC picked up the series that is about the early life of the former WWE Champion last year. The first season, which began production in October in Queensland, Australia, at locations in and around Brisbane and South East Queensland, will have 11 episodes.