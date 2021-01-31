Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship for a second time.

It happened when they dethroned Charlotte Flair and Raw Women’s Champion Asuka at the Royal Rumble. The match finish saw Ric Flair and Lacey Evans come out. After multiple instances of interference from Evans, it led to her hitting Flair in the face with what looked like brass knuckles. Thus, this allowed Jax to hit a leg drop to Flair for the win.

This was a rematch from last month’s WWE TLC pay-per-view where Asuka and Flair dethroned their opponents to become the champions. WWE had just announced this match last week on Raw. On the show, Jax, Baszler & Lacey Evans defeated Charlotte, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke in a six-woman tag match. Before this, in the same episode, Charlotte vs. Baszler took place but ended in a disqualification as Jax attacked Charlotte as she was going to put Baszler in the Figure Eight.

Charlotte, Jax, and Baszler declared for the women’s Royal Rumble match so they all ended up pulling double duty at the PPV. WWE played this up leading into the Royal Rumble as there had been dissension between Jax and Baszler over them both being entrants in the Royal Rumble.

What are your thoughts on Nix Jax and Shayna Baszler winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.