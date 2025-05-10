New #1 Contender For Women’s Championship Crowned On SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton has found her next challenger.

This week’s episode of SmackDown from Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio featured a #1 contenders match between Jade Cargill and Nia Jax. The Women’s champion was at the ringside watching this bout.

Cargill had been in control for most of the bout, and she almost got the pin after slamming Nia from the top rope and delivering a frog splash. Naomi then made a surprise appearance and attacked Stratton at the ringside.

The former AEW star got distracted by Naomi’s appearance, which allowed Jax to take advantage. She ended up winning the match with an Annihilator on the former TBS Champion.

WWE has the Backlash PPV tomorrow night, but the championship match between Stratton and Jax is most likely to take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event set for May 24 from Tampa, Florida.

This wasn’t the only big development on the women’s side on tonight’s show. The episode also featured the return of Alexa Bliss, who wrestled in her first match since the Elimination Chamber PPV.

Bliss teased forming an alliance with another returning star later in the show. Not only this but WWE also teased a future showdown between Jade Cargill and a veteran performer in coming times. You can check out more about these developments here.