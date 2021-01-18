Nick Aldis Talks About Being A Traveling World Champion, NWA Update

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis takes a lot of pride in being a ‘traveling champion.’ He’s not satisfied with his lack of recent title defenses and is looking ahead to 2021.

The National Treasure recently spoke with Wrestling Headlines about the significance of the NWA title. Aldis recalls taking bookings around the world when he first became champion. His willingness to defend the title in other promotions all around the world strengthened the legacy of the prize.

“You could tell that the momentum was there because right away all of those promoters were contacting me and going, ‘Can we make it an NWA title match?’ … We have a unique opportunity here because just as luck would have it I happened to have bookings in Europe, Australia, and across the states. We have a unique opportunity here to re-establish the folklore of the traveling world champion. The real world champion.”

Nick Aldis is proud that former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm was elevated by his title reign. He remembers fans telling him that they fell in love with Tim Storm and saw him as being on the same level of himself and Cody Rhodes.

“I took great pride in that,” said Aldis. “I’m business. I want people to work with who generate interest and sell tickets for a pay per view. I don’t like the fact that I haven’t defended the title much lately. I don’t need to be champion forever…I just wanna be in the most important thing.”

The NWA in 2021

The National Wrestling Alliance is looking to regain its footing and build some momentum in 2021.

Billy Corgan recently exercised an option to keep Nick Aldis under contract with the NWA for one more year. Nick Aldis told Konnan and the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, “I truly believe in what we’re doing with the product and I wouldn’t walk away from it because we haven’t even scratched the surface of what we could accomplish.”

The NWA went on hiatus last year partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve partnered with UWN to produce new content, including the NWA Shockwave series on YouTube.

We’ve seen NWA performers on AEW programming in recent months, including NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa. Deeb appeared on The Hashtag Show last month and said she believes the NWA will be holding TV tapings soon.

“For the foreseeable future, I’m really excited,” said deeb. “The NWA is probably starting back up again with some tapings in January or early next year. My intention as champion is to defend it all over the world. I would love to be a platform to showcase other women. The possibilities are endless.”