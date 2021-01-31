Rey Mysterio Teases Surprise In His Ongoing Feud With King Corbin

Rey Mysterio and his son Diminik have recently been involved in a feud with King Corbin and the high flying star is now teasing a big surprise in this storyline.

The former world champion recently had an interview with Forbs where he talked about things like winning the Royal Rumble in 2006 and more.

Mysterio also discussed his son Dominik’s recent string of losses against rival Baron Corbin and the Master Of 619 teased a surprise for the storyline:

“I have a little surprise that eventually will pop up, I’m just waiting for the right time for that, and the whole SmackDown family will know…we do know that Corbin was a former Golden Gloves boxer, so we might go down that route.”

While Rey Mysterio did not elaborate further, there are a couple of interesting possibilities stemming from his comments about Corbin’s abilities as a striker.

The former champion has previously aligned himself with former UFC Fighter Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury has also shown interest in returning to the company after his match with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019.

With the WrestleMania season about to begin, it wouldn’t be a big surprise if the company brings either of these two names back to boost the ratings and uses the Mysterio family’s ongoing storyline as the catalyst for it.