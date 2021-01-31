WWE‘s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently had an interview with TVinsider where she talked about things like the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV and more. Discussing how they announced the details of three upcoming WrestleManias together, the WWE official said that they wanted to give fans some hope during these challenging times.

When asked about the announcement of WrestleMania returning to the standard one night schedule from next year, Stephanie McMahon suggested that the decision is not permanent. She explained that their approach is to wait and watch what happens:

“We want to maximize the value. The two nights are unique to the times. [We have plans] to go back to one night for future WrestleMania events, but of course we will see what happens this year. We want to deliver the best possible value we can for our fans who are hopefully able to attend and for those watching all around the world.”

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the company to close its doors for the public and while fans will finally be returning for WrestleMania this year, a lot of people believe that the live event business will never be the same again.

Stephanie McMahon On The Future Of Live Events

The former Raw General Manager was also asked where she sees the future of live events going. Replying to the question, Stephanie McMahon explained that the fans are the secret sauce of their recipe:

“Our fans are our secret sauce. When we pivoted to the ThunderDome, we brought our fans back [virtually] as well as the lights, the lasers, the pyro. There is an intersection of technology and live attendance.

It happened faster than I think anyone anticipated, but we are absolutely looking to merge those worlds together the biggest and best way we possibly can. I know that our audience will be very vocal in telling us what they do and don’t like, which is certainly appreciated.”

Apart from this, Stephanie McMahon talked about things like filming the WrestleMania commercial with Triple H and more. You can check out her full interview at this link.