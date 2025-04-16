Stephanie McMahon Podcast ‘What’s Your Story?’ Launches April 17

WWE and Fanatics have announced the launch of “What’s Your Story?”, a new podcast hosted by Stephanie McMahon. The biweekly series will premiere Thursday, April 17, with UFC President and CEO Dana White featured in the debut episode.

The podcast will see McMahon and her co-host, longtime friend Elyse, sit down with prominent figures across sports, business, and entertainment to explore the personal journeys that have shaped their lives. In addition to guest interviews, McMahon will share untold stories from her own life, including her time growing up in the WWE and her leadership roles in the company.

“‘Stephanie’s Places’ on ESPN+ inspired me to help tell the stories that shape who we are as people,” McMahon said in a press release sent to SEScoops. “This podcast is the perfect medium to do just that, in a very informal environment, where we can all just be ourselves.”

Episodes will be released every other week and available across major audio platforms, as well as WWE’s YouTube channel, which has over 108 million subscribers.

The series is part of WWE’s expanded podcast initiative with Fanatics, announced in March. The partnership includes production and distribution of all WWE podcasts, adding to an existing collaboration that spans e-commerce, merchandise, and memorabilia. Other recent podcast launches include “What Do You Wanna Talk About” with Cody Rhodes and “The Raw Recap Show” hosted by Megan Morant and Sam Roberts.