Stephanie McMahon Sees ‘Hall Of Fame’ in Logan Paul’s Future

Logan Paul may not be in the WWE Hall of Fame yet, but according to Stephanie McMahon, his induction is merely a matter of time. During his latest vlog, Paul shared footage of a conversation with McMahon following this year’s ceremony.

“I think it will definitely happen. You’re so talented. You just have to not give up, right? Just stick with it, no matter what happens, just stick with it.”

McMahon acknowledged that wrestlers typically spend years building their legacy before becoming WWE Hall of Famers but expressed confidence that Paul is already on his path to induction. Despite Paul’s role as a fully-fledged heel in WWE, McMahon believes his villainous persona won’t hinder his Hall of Fame prospects.

“You can have fun with them, that’s what they want. They wanna have fun with you and you’re like the most boo-able guy.”

Should Paul be inducted one day, he’ll likely hope attendees remain engaged during his acceptance speech. In his video, Paul referenced this year’s lengthy ceremony, and according to Booker T, the former U.S. Champion was spotted asleep in the crowd.

Paul already has his Hall of Fame speech prepared, thanks to assistance from Artificial Intelligence. With victories over wrestling legends like Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and most recently AJ Styles, Paul’s eventual induction appears increasingly plausible.