Steve Austin Explains Why He’s Not A Fan of the WWE Royal Rumble

WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has won the Royal Rumble match more times than anyone in history. He outlasted 29 other men on three separate occasions: in 1997, 1998 and 2001. Despite this unparalleled record, the Texas Rattlesnake says he’s isn’t overly fond of the match.

Austin recently spoke with Fox Sports to promote the new season of his celebrity interview series, “Straight Up Steve Austin” on the USA Network. During the discussion, Austin revealed what he does not like about the 30-man over-the-top rope battle royal.

With so many people involved in a Royal Rumble, many the spots are planned out in advance. Wrestlers know when they are supposed to be eliminated. The more planning there is, the greater chance for things going wrong and chaos. Austin alluded, “You know what I’m speaking of, without just spelling it out”

Austin recalls running into trouble during his first Royal Rumble experience back in 1996. This was his first WWE pay-per-view appearance and will never forget what transpired. “I was supposed to be the fourth guy left in the ring and Rikishi, or somebody, gave me a clothesline and the ropes were so baby oiled up from everybody wearing baby oil, I slipped.”

Austin continued, “There was a bunch of guys in the ring and I went out way early. I hit the ground, and I’m still pretty new in the company at this time. But they’re gonna try to keep me in the Rumble, so they’re giving me a little bit of a push and I blew it!”

Season 2 of Straight Up Steve Austin premieres Monday, January 11th on the USA Network. Guests this season include Charlotte Flair, Brett Favre, Ice-T, Steve-O, Tiffany Haddish and more. You can see the preview for season two at this link: