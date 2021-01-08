Steve Austin On His In-Ring Career Being Over: “I’m Done, I’ve Retired”

Steve Austin is already known as one of the best to ever do it in the pro wrestling business and one of the biggest stars that Vince McMahon has ever created.

However, there are some who still want to see him come back for one more match. The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke with Fox Sports to promote the new season of his series, “Straight Up Steve Austin” on the USA Network.

During it, he made it clear that he’s done and has been for quite some time.

“Man, 100 percent. Cause, you know, I’m still the biggest fan of the business that I was when I was seven years old changing the channels and stumbled across it; and then got the chance to learn it and have a pretty good run. So, I don’t want to do nothing else in the ring. I’m done, I’ve retired, everybody knows that.”

Austin continued by noting that he doesn’t need to go out there and drop anyone on their necks and give them stunners. He continued by noting that he’s paved the way that he did and had the career that he had, but he still watches the product. Austin added that he wants to have his finger on the pulse, which he cherishes.

Austin has not wrestled since retiring in 2003 at WrestleMania 19 where he lost to great rival and a better friend, The Rock.