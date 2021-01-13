T-BAR Claims AEW Star Stole His Finisher, AEW Stars Respond

Retribution‘s T-BAR has accused a current AEW star of stealing his finisher.

The former NXT star took on Twitter earlier today and made an interesting tweet, claiming that “some little teenage virgin on AEW” stole his finisher four years ago.

He wrote: “Some little teenage virgin on AEW stole my finisher like four years ago after we did a show together. I’d steal something from his move set but it’s all just @KingRicochet moves.”

- Advertisement -

While T-BAR did not mention any names in the since-deleted tweet, the post invoked a response from Sammy Guevara who claimed that the move known as Feast Your Eyes belongs to indie wrestler Matt Demorest.

The AEW star also took a jab at the Retribution member saying that he is just trying to get the move to be seen by fans because the Raw star is never on TV.

AEW star Dax Harwood also joined in on the conversation by replying to Guevara and called T-BAR “an idiot” who is lucky to even be in the wrestling business.

“Stole MY finisher”. MY FINISHER?! ? The guy is an idiot. He’s lucky to even be in the business. — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 13, 2021

Sammy Guevara started his wrestling career back in 2013 and he was signed by AEW in 2019 after competing in promotions such as Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Lucha Libre AAA World Wide.

Dax Harwood also had a successful indie career after his debut in August 2004 and he even had a run with WWE from 2012 to 2020 under the ring name of Scott Dawson before joining All Elite Wrestling.