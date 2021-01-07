Tama Tonga Comments On Bullet Club Reunion In AEW

At the conclusion of this week’s AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega, Anderson & Gallows and the Young Bucks closed the show by reuniting and sharing the “2 Sweet” hand signature. It was a reunion of 5 wrestlers who all ran as members of Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling from 2013 to 2018.

“Machine Gun” Karl Anderson is one of the 4 founding members of the group. Prince Devitt, Bad Luck Fale, and Tama Tonga are the 3 others. Doc Gallows would join later in 2013, as would the Young Bucks. Kenny Omega would arrive in late 2014 and would wrestle in the Junior Heavyweight division until AJ Styles left in 2016 and he moved to heavyweight.

Bullet Club original Tama Tonga reacted to the reunion in AEW. He tweeted after Dynamite:

The #Betrayal is reeeeaaaaal — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 7, 2021

I love that lie https://t.co/514C0ZndTu — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 7, 2021

Tama Tonga tweeted the following about the Bullet club’s presence on Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. He thinks that any incarnation of the Bullet Club that does not include the Tongans is illegitimate.

At this point, it’s only BulletClub when the Tongans are in it. Anything else is just guys that wished they were back in BulletClub https://t.co/8wnwlybt7y — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 6, 2021

Guerrillas of Destiny At Wrestle Kingdom 15

Tama Tonga and brother Tanga Lao, known as the Guerrillas of Destiny, captured the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships for a record 7th time earlier this week at Wrestle Kingdom 15.

The Guerrillas of Destiny have defended the title 9x thus far across their 7 title reigns. They need to win one more IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match to tie both Cho-Ten and Tencozy for the record of 17 combined title victories + title defenses.