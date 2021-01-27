Tama Tonga Talks Being Open To Working With WWE

The ‘Bullet Club Cold War’ appears to be heating up. Kenny Omega, The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks have all seemingly been trying to bring the band ‘back together’ on US television.

At the recent IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV, Kenny Omega, Gallows & Anderson all appeared wearing Bullet Club emblazoned gear. Up to that point, it was assumed that the group could not use the Bullet Club moniker for copyright reasons; New Japan Pro Wrestling still own the rights to the name and logo of the faction.

Whilst the idea of AEW and IMPACT working together has been exciting during late 2020 and early 2021, many fans have been wondering when and if New Japan will be part of the angle.

Bullet Club member Tama Tonga has been vocally unhappy about the US based ex-members of Bullet Club using the ‘too sweet’ sign and wearing BC gear.

Tama Tonga on Working Relationships

Tama Tonga also recently stated that he would be more open to working with WWE than the likes of AEW. “Let me tell you something, man. I ain’t got no problems with WWE. No problems,” Tonga stated on the Tama’s Island podcast. “You know what? Hunter, anybody else out there, Vince McMahon, anybody, we open for business man. You come take care of me and my peoples, and I’m talking about BC and New Japan, let’s do business man.”

“I ain’t got no beef with y’all” Tama continued. “Not like these other cats, building a company just to rival you. Nah, New Japan, we been here. We been here before all of y’all. We been here. So look, we ain’t got no problems. Look, our gates is wide open. Let’s do business.”

credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription