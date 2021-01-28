The Rock On The Roughest Time Of His Life

Former World Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently took part in NBCUniversal’s Winter Press Tour event on Tuesday to discuss the new Young Rock comedy series based on the Hollywood star’s childhood days.

During the press event, the former WWE star talked about things like being pitched the idea for the show, how he had a tough childhood and more.

The Rock was also asked what were the roughest times of his life and the Great One replied to the question explaining that it’s a multi-layered answer:

“There’s a few layers to that answer…At 13, I veered off the tracks to do things I shouldn’t be doing. I got arrested at 13 in Hawaii,”

The Rock added that getting passed over for NFL was another rough patch in his life “that was a pretty big loss; when you’re done with your college career, you’re done. There was no NFL for me,”

Young Rock series will chronicle the formative years of the former wrestling star. The new series will be premiering on Tuesday, February 16 at 8pm ET. You can check out the official trailer for it below: