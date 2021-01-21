The Undertaker Shares Candid Opinion On Current WWE Product: “I’ll Probably Piss A Lot Of People Off”

One of the main complains people have about the current WWE product is that the programming has lost its edge compared to the Attitude Era and it appears that the Undertaker who has lived through this change believes the same.

The Dead Man recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience where he talked about a wide variety of topics such as his retirement from competition and more.

During the interview, Taker was asked if still follows the WWE product and whether he enjoys the current programming. Replying to it, The Phenom said that it’s tough for him to enjoy it because the product has changed:

- Advertisement -

“I try. It’s tough right now for me [to enjoy the product]. Cause the product has changed so much and it’s kind of soft. I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is.

To the young guys [who think] ‘he’s a bitter old guy.’ I am not bitter. I did my time. I am good. I walked away when I wanted to walk away.”

The Undertaker Believes The Current Product Is A Bit Soft

The Undertaker admitted that while there are some guys who have an edge to them, the product is ultimately a little too soft for his taste:

“I just think the product is a little soft. There is obviously guys here and there that have an edge to them but there’s too much pretty and not enough substance I think right now.”

The Undertaker was also asked if he has something left in the tank and the former World Champion said that while he still has the passion for wrestling, the reality is that he is physically not able to perform at the level he wants to.

What do you think about the wrestling veteran’s assessment of the current WWE product? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.