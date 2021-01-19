Tony Khan Does Not Want To Be An On-Air Authority Figure In AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Renee Paquette for the Oral Sessions podcast.

The following are some highlights from the discussion, including Khan’s views on competition in wrestling, whether or not he watches WWE/NXT, how AEW‘s relationship with Impact Wrestling came about and not wanting to be an on-screen authority figure in AEW.

Competition in Wrestling

Competition is great for wrestling and he can only imagine how frustrated wrestling fans would be if AEW was not around for the past year. Tony Khan feels that Dynamite is the the best wrestling show on television. He admits he is biased. He’s not saying Dynamite is the only good wrestling show out there, but he thinks it’s consistently the bet show. He believes competition is a good thing for AEW and it’s good for the fans.

Khan keeps up with a little WWE programming, because he wants to make sure they are not doing the same exact thing creatively as fans can see elsewhere. He just likes watching wrestling, including New Japan Pro Wrestling, some of the big AAA shows and others. He enjoyed Wrestle Kingdom 15.

Overall, he thinks all wrestling promotions have worked hard to keep fans entertained during the pandemic. He is proud that AEW has not only kept their full staff but also hired new people over the past year.

AEW’s Relationship with Impact

AEW‘s relationship with Impact Wrestling was Kenny Omega‘s idea. A lot of wrestlers pitch him ideas and he’s trying to get better about picking the right ones. Sometimes there are good ideas that don’t work, for one reason or another. Omega put a lot of time and thought into the Impact storyline that is currently unfolding.

Kenny Omega was a strong proponent of bringing in Don Callis as his heel manager. Sometimes, wrestlers are turned heel, but fans aren’t ready to boo them. Khan named Steve Austin in 2001 as an example. When Omega turned, fans were ready. Omega has put a lot of effort into reinventing himself for this new character. Tony Khan touted Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley as the two best pro wrestlers in the world.

Tony Khan as an On-Screen TV Character

Finally, Renee asked Tony Khan if we are seeing the start of him as an on-screen character. Khan said definitely not. He made a big exception for the Brodie Lee special. The “paid ads” on Impact Wrestling exist in a bubble, outside of the AEW ‘universe.’ We are not going to see him as a ‘Mr. McMahon’ type figure.

General Managers do not have to be on television. He owns professional sports teams and he’s never on television in that capacity. In the case of AEW, the GM will sometimes make matches. He doesn’t need to be on television for that. The announcers can say, “Tony Khan made this match” and that’s enough, as a storytelling vehicle.

Tony Khan also revealed that his father was not pleased when he was pitching the idea of starting a wrestling league. They had some loud, uncomfortable conversations about it. Shad Khan knew nothing about wrestling before AEW. Now, he enjoys the product and he’s able to impart some of his business advice.

