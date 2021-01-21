Triple H appeared on ESPN’s The Michael Kay Show this week. The Game spoke with Michael Kay, Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg about his status for competing at WrestleMania, if he plans to take over WWE one day and much more.

WWE recently announced the dates and locations for the next three WrestleMania events. Triple H said that WWE usually has these events planned years in advance. Cities submit bids to host WrestleMania like they do with the Super Bowl. They initially had different plans for the next three WrestleManias. WWE worked closely with city officials in Tampa Bay, Dallas and Los Angeles and everyone is happy with how things ended up.

WWE is hopeful that they can have fans in attendance at WrestleMania this coming April. The NFL is bringing the Super Bowl to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay just a couple months before WrestleMania 37. Triple H says they will monitor how things go with the Super Bowl and evaluate from there.

WWE Wants Fans at WrestleMania

“I think the hopes are high, there will be some people there,” said Triple H. “Anything can happen, if this year has shown us anything. Anything can happen in this timeframe. Things move relatively quickly. The Super Bowl will be there in a few weeks, we think there will be a lot of learnings from Raymond James Stadium hosting the Super Bowl, to see what capacity they’re allowed to do, to see how they handle that capacity and see what comes out of that and how safely they can do it.”

He continued, “It all comes down to the safety of our fans and our performers and our staff. So, whatever we feel we can do working with state and local officials, working with health organizations to do it safely, then we’re all for it. WWE is different from any sport. The fans are our lifeblood. Everything we do is for their reaction. The more we can have [fans], the better, but it still has to be safety first.

Triple H repeatedly said, “It’s not the same” running shows without fans in attendance. He believes WWE has done a great job helping people take their minds off what’s going on in the world. Last year’s WrestleMania was not the spectacle fans have become accustomed to. Hopefully this year’s will be a little different and we can return to a stadium.

Will He Compete at WrestleMania?

Triple H recently returned to action on WWE Raw. This prompted a question about that match being a precursor to getting in the ring at WrestleMania.

“[Laughs] I said it a few weeks earlier, ironically, not thinking it was going to happen so quickly.. but I said I’m like that little box on the wall that says ‘in case of emergency, break glass.’ To be honest, I got the call the night before, and was like, hey we’re gonna write you into the show tomorrow, and that was it.”

He continued, “Its not the same, as a performer. My hat is off to all the men and women right now that are doing this week in week out, that did it all this time during Covid and the pandemic, and did it in front of no one, did it front of a few, did it front of video walls with fans cheering and booing.. it’s not the same. It’s difficult when you gear your whole life and your whole career towards getting that reaction and working towards it, and now you have to work towards the reaction that you believe that you will get, but it’s not the same.”

Does Triple H Want To Run WWE One Day?

Finally, Triple H was asked if he intends to take over WWE one day when Vince McMahon steps aside.

“Look, for me, all of this comes down to the success of WWE. I never started doing this from any standpoint. When I first got into this, I just wanted to do it because I thought it was the greatest form of entertainment in the world and you just want to be great at it and whatever comes along with it. As my career wound down, I realized that I was just as fascinated with the behind-the-scenes of it.”

“It’s irrelevant to me who is steering the ship, who is doing what, there is plenty of work for everybody here. For me, it’s just about ensuring that like the tagline says, ‘Then, Now and Forever,’ that this brand of entertainment that I personally consider the greatest blended form of entertainment in the world, that it continues. So to me, it’s irrelevant, any of it, just as long as it continues.”

You can listen to the full Triple H appearance on the The Michael Kay Show at ESPN.