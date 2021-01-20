WWE Announces 3 New Signings Including Priscilla Kelly

WWE has officially announced they have signed 3 new wrestlers to its roster.

The company announced the new signings on the WWE NXT Twitter account. Priscilla Kelly, Lacey Ryan, and Elayna Black will all receive new ring names now that they are members of the roster.

Gigi Dolin (Priscilla Kelly)

23-year-old Priscilla Kelly has wrestled previously in the 2nd edition of the Mae Young Classic. She was eliminated by current Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo, in the 1st round.

Kelly has also wrestled with AEW. She was in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out in 2019, and also wrestled a couple of matches on the Jericho Cruise in early 2020. She will now be going by the name Gigi Dolin.

My match with @DirtyDickinson now available for free! Blistering heat and no remorse.



Watch it now ??https://t.co/M0SfUrTX2l pic.twitter.com/PqJ6AsBPsd — Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) January 1, 2021

Zoey Stark (Lacey Ryan)

Lacey Ryan has been wrestling for several independent promotions the last few years. She’s a former FSW Women’s Champion with the Future Stars of Wrestling promotion based out of the Las Vegas area. Ryan has also performed on UWN Live shows in recent months as well as with OVW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, and Shimmer. She will now be known as Zoey Stark.

This one took a few trys to get right and it's still not completely correct as I should stand tall and jump straight up before flipping but that's ok. Within the next few days I'll keep busting my butt to get it perfect.

#unstoppable #AEWDynamite #WWENXT #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/937ot9erwm — Lacey Ryan (@LaceyRyan94) July 28, 2020

Cora Jade (Elayna Black)

Elayna Black is a 2-year pro out of the Chicago area. She’s wrestled a couple of matches on AEW Dark previously. Black has also performed on Game Changer Wrestling PPVs, Warrior Wrestling shows in Chicago, Shimmer, and UWN. Black will now be going by the name Cora Jade.