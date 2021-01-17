WWE Hall Of Fame: Plans For 2021 Ceremony & Inductees



The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is one of the highlights of the annual pro wrestling calendar. Last year’s event was unfortunately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WrestleMania 36 was moved from a football stadium to the Performance Center and the 2020 HOF ceremony was scrapped entirely.

Over the weekend, WWE made some major announcements regarding the next three WrestleMania events. It was revealed that this year’s WrestleMania 37 will take place over two nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL. From there, WrestleMania will hit Dallas, TX and Los Angeles, California in 2022 and 2023. More details on those announcements can be found here:

WWE Hall of Fame 2021

WWE has yet to address the status of the 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but Dave Meltzer addressed the situation on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

While a limited number of fans will be able to attend WrestleMania 37, the current plan is for the 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony to be held virtually. Meltzer stated, “The last I heard was to hold a WWE Hall Of Fame virtually without fans, but that could change. That might be tough.”

We also expect last year’s class of inductees to be honored this year. The well-rounded class includes:

Batista

The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)

The Bella Twins, Brie and Nikki

John Bradshaw Layfield (‘JBL’)

“Jushin” Thunder Liger

We will provide an update whenever WWE makes an official announcement regarding the 2021 Hall of Fame.