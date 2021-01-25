WWE Raw Preview: Charlotte vs. Baszler, Asuka vs. Bliss & More

Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw takes place from the ThunderDome in St. Petersberg, Florida. This is the “go home” show before Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The following items are set for the show:

Asuka defends the RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair faces Shayna Baszler

Matt Riddle competes in a Gauntlet Match against The Hurt Business to earn a shot at Bobby Lashley’s United States Championship.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Goldberg will be on hand to promote their match at the Rumble.

Join us here later tonight for our WWE Raw Results & Takeaways.

- Advertisement -

Catch up on the Top 10 moments from last week’s Raw: