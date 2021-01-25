WWE Raw Preview: Charlotte vs. Baszler, Asuka vs. Bliss & More

Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw takes place from the ThunderDome in St. Petersberg, Florida. This is the “go home” show before Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
The following items are set for the show:
- Asuka defends the RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss
- Charlotte Flair faces Shayna Baszler
- Matt Riddle competes in a Gauntlet Match against The Hurt Business to earn a shot at Bobby Lashley’s United States Championship.
- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Goldberg will be on hand to promote their match at the Rumble.
Join us here later tonight for our WWE Raw Results & Takeaways.
